Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.19.

CAKE opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.