Jefferies Financial Group Increases Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $75.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TXT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Get Textron alerts:

NYSE:TXT opened at $65.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $65.12.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Textron by 44.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 545,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 168,171 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,589,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Textron by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.