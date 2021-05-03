Jefferies Financial Group Raises VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $37.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered VICI Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

VICI opened at $31.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,023.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

