Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ServiceNow, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ServiceNow in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

ServiceNow stock opened at $506.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.39. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $335.01 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

