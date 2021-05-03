JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.81 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,517. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.