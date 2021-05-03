JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.18 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.86. 4,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,397. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $102.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.96.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

