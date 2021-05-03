JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after buying an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,335. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $105.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

