JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,092 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 33,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.23. 11,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,935. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

