JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $130.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.81. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

