Jill Brannon Sells 1,101 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $14.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,540,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,970. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.13 and its 200-day moving average is $270.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.