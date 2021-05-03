Jill Brannon Sells 1,101 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $14.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,540,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,970. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.13 and its 200-day moving average is $270.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

