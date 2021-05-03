Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $66.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.00. 51,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,681. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $215,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 75,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

