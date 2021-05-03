Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded at OTR Global

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.28. 73,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.