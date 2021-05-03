Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,816.67 ($36.80).

JMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 3,250 ($42.46) on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,812.50 ($23.68) and a one year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,115.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,753.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47). Insiders purchased a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $111,648 over the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.