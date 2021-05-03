Joint Ventures Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,140.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 72.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $57,326.52 and $9,140.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

