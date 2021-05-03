JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $63.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $59.45. 148,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,610. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,326,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

