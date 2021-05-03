JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $63.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.
TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $59.45. 148,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,610. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $61.26.
In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,326,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
