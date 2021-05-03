JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $64.50

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $64.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,630 shares of company stock worth $13,187,162 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

