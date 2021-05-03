JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 225,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,691,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,694,000 after acquiring an additional 144,111 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 91,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 125,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $153.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Atlantic Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.