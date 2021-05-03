JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$42.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.93.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.91. 1,020,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,114. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.20. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$37.19.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.