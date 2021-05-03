JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$42.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.93.
Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$36.91. 1,020,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,114. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.20. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$37.19.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
See Also: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.