JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Raised by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,462 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.