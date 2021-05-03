JUIICE Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUIICE has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. JUIICE has a total market cap of $434,623.16 and approximately $26.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069514 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003075 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUI is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

