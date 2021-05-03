JUST Hits Market Cap of $283.80 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, JUST has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $283.80 million and $111.50 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.00277046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.77 or 0.01173115 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00030280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.53 or 0.00732829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,723.45 or 1.00450159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

