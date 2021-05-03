JustLiquidity (JUL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.72 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 54.6% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for about $84.79 or 0.00149006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $37.04 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $677.14 or 0.01190031 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00029720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.44 or 0.00737144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,997.94 or 1.00171004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

