Kadena One Day Volume Reaches $192,118.00 (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $134.75 million and approximately $192,118.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00001954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00276552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $664.04 or 0.01146659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.63 or 0.00715978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,914.43 or 1.00005913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,101,696 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.