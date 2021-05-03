Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $300.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

NYSE KSU traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.40. 1,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.91. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $304.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 419.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 61,387 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 86.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

