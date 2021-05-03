Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $15.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 45258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 in the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $672.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

