Katalyo (KTLYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00065025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.20 or 0.00279120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $673.69 or 0.01181172 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00029510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.55 or 0.00737344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,257.95 or 1.00388889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

