KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Up 28.0% in April

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 735,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

