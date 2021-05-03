KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Up 28.0% in April

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 735,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
