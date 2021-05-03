KBC Group NV Buys 16,887 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $144.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average of $120.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

