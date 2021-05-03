KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 26.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

