KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after buying an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,967,000 after buying an additional 222,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $161,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $109.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $112.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

