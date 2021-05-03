KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of ZTO opened at $32.16 on Monday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

