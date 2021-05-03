KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,950,000 after buying an additional 111,965 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,313,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,987,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JLL stock opened at $187.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

