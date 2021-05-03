KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.