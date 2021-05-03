KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Varian Medical Systems worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $177.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $177.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.17.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

