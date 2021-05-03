KBC Group NV Has $12.90 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,198 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 545,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 261,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.34 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

