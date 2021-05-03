KBC Group NV Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX opened at $100.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,995,701 shares of company stock valued at $201,327,512. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

