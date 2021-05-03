KBC Group NV Has $14.30 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,291 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.88 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.