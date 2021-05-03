KBC Group NV Has $14.54 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 628.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $187.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $198.43. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

