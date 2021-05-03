KBC Group NV Has $14.84 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,609 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of PTC worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PTC by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in PTC by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in PTC by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $130.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 115.88, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.98 and a 12 month high of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.35.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

