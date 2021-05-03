KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,840 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $149.08 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $150.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

