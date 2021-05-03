KBC Group NV Sells 11,692 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

CPB stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

