KBC Group NV Sells 12,492 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of The J. M. Smucker worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $130.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.