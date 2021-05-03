KBC Group NV Sells 1,788 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,514,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wayfair by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total value of $1,150,350.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,604.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,081 shares of company stock worth $6,765,682. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $295.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.35, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.27 and a 200-day moving average of $284.15. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.35.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

