Kebab Token (KEBAB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,531.00

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Kebab Token has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $16,531.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kebab Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003166 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00064553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00276711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $657.06 or 0.01122117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.20 or 0.00719317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,575.31 or 1.00033701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kebab Token

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

