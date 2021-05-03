KeeperDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.46 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $14.56 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $399.68 or 0.00694915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00073856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.53 or 0.00903310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,774.12 or 0.10039426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046986 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

