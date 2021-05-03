Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kennametal stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,855. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.93, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

