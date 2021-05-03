KeyCorp Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $295.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MSFT. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.66. The stock had a trading volume of 330,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,310,727. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

