KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Avery Dennison in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVY. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

AVY opened at $214.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $216.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.