KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for PPD in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

PPD opened at $46.20 on Monday. PPD has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in PPD by 40.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.