KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Lifted to Outperform at Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,161 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

